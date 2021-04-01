Simple Software Solutions Market Cap Hits $197,636.07 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0726 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $197,636.07 and $3,410.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded up 61.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00037678 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001623 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 132.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,720,512 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

