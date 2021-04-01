Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.45

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 1401 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

SMSMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.87 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Sims’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.21%.

About Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

