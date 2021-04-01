SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.39 on Exchanges (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 42.1% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $335.35 million and $9.95 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00051006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00019748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 879.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.08 or 0.00643262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00069240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00027549 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGI is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 867,925,464 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

