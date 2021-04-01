Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $93.11

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 93.11 ($1.22) and traded as low as GBX 88.80 ($1.16). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 88.80 ($1.16), with a volume of 1,238,488 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £934.90 million and a P/E ratio of 9.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 93.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 87.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.85.

In related news, insider Andrew Coombs acquired 6,200 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £5,642 ($7,371.31). Also, insider Alistair Marks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.22), for a total value of £93,000 ($121,505.10).

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

