SITE Centers Corp. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SITC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on SITE Centers from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist upped their price target on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.61.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06. SITE Centers has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.75 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,281,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,045 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 7,515.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,440,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,280,000 after acquiring an additional 13,263,657 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,377 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after acquiring an additional 649,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 229.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,795,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,342 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

