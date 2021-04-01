Sittner & Nelson LLC Buys Shares of 15,259 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,259 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.0% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,157 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,806 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 7,282 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,017,674 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $214,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,162 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,075,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

Shares of MSFT opened at $235.77 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $150.01 and a 1 year high of $246.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

