Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Earns “Strong-Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 50.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TSE SKE traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.33. 276,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.86. Skeena Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.81 and a twelve month high of C$3.95. The company has a market cap of C$730.85 million and a P/E ratio of -9.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.27.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. It also focuses on developing precious metal properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties consisting of 93 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 43,410 hectares; and Blackdome gold mine property.

