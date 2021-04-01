Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.80

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.80 and last traded at $47.80, with a volume of 7642 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.26.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $377.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.23 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,922 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $536,609.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,020.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $16,161,312.15. Insiders have sold 450,902 shares of company stock worth $19,908,415 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 39,076 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth about $1,127,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth about $796,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

