Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in March

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Slate Grocery REIT from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS:SRRTF traded down $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $7.59. 9,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,362. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.91. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $9.92.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

