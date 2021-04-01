Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.36

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$32.36 and last traded at C$31.29, with a volume of 50263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.76.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZZZ. CIBC boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$29.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is presently 22.81%.

In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total value of C$126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 220,295 shares in the company, valued at C$6,939,292.50.

About Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

