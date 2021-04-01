SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading 8.9% Higher

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.83 and last traded at $17.82. 88,808 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,102,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.46.

The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.34.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The firm had revenue of $320.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,911,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 868,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 595,549 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,377,000. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,366,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,325,262 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after buying an additional 524,554 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

