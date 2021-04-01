SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Gap Up to $43.93

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.93, but opened at $46.96. SMART Global shares last traded at $47.08, with a volume of 1,193 shares traded.
Several analysts have issued reports on SGH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SMART Global from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SMART Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
In other news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $173,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,206 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,124,792 shares of company stock valued at $85,781,692. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth about $999,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in SMART Global by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000.
About SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH)
SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.
