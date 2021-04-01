SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Gap Up to $43.93

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.93, but opened at $46.96. SMART Global shares last traded at $47.08, with a volume of 1,193 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on SGH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SMART Global from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SMART Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.24 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $173,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,206 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,124,792 shares of company stock valued at $85,781,692. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth about $999,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in SMART Global by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

