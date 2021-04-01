Smart Share Global Limited (EM) Plans to Raise $201 Million in April 5th IPO

Smart Share Global Limited (EM) plans to raise $201 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on the week of April 5th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 17,500,000 shares at a price of $10.50-$12.50 per share.

In the last twelve months, Smart Share Global Limited generated $430.6 million in revenue and $11.6 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $2.4 billion.

Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and China Renaissance served as the underwriters for the IPO and BOCI, Tiger Brokers, FUTU and Snowball were co-managers.

Smart Share Global Limited provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Our Mission: Energize everyday life. We are a consumer tech company providing mobile device charging service through an extensive online and offline network. We are the largest mobile device charging service provider in China in terms of gross revenues in 2020, according to the iResearch Report. We provide service through our power banks, placed in POIs (points of interface) operated by our location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs and public spaces. Through our mini programs, users rent our power banks to carry with them when they use our service and can return the power banks at any of our POIs, enabled by our expansive network and powerful technologies. As of December 31, 2020, we had a network of over 664,000 POIs covering more than 1,500 out of the 2,846 counties and county-level districts in China. We had approximately 149.1 million and 219.4 million cumulative registered users as of December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively. We leverage advanced proprietary technologies and big-data analytics capabilities to facilitate seamless transactions, optimize hardware management and obtain valuable user insights. As of December 31, 2020, our system actively monitored and processed data from a network of over five million power banks. Our hardware is manufactured under industry-leading quality and safety protocols by top-tier assembly partners, with raw materials and components sourced from renowned supplier “.

Smart Share Global Limited was founded in 2017 and has employees. The company is located at 6th Floor, 799 Tianshan W Road Changning District, Shanghai 200335 People’s Republic of China and can be reached via phone at +86 21 6050 3535.

