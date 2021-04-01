Smartshare Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 51.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 1st. One Smartshare token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded up 199.6% against the dollar. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and $1.16 million worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014162 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000057 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Smartshare Token Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

