Smartshare (SSP) Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 76.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Smartshare has a total market cap of $6.18 million and $1.63 million worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 358.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00014314 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000054 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

