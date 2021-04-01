Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWBI shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The company has a market capitalization of $929.20 million, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.22.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The business had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $63,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,734.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 150,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,662. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,734 shares of company stock worth $190,780. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

