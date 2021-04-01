Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) PT Raised to GBX 1,900

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.29% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Smiths Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,617.86 ($21.14).

Get Smiths Group alerts:

LON SMIN traded up GBX 29 ($0.38) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,566.50 ($20.47). 771,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,414. The company has a market capitalization of £6.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,503.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,480.42. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,023.50 ($13.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71).

In other Smiths Group news, insider George Buckley bought 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,454 ($19.00) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.40 ($16,337.08).

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.