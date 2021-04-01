Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SMGZY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Smiths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Smiths Group stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.26. 5,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,368. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88. Smiths Group has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

