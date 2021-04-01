Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Shares Up 0.7%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) was up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.49 and last traded at $11.42. Approximately 13,779 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 53,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72.

About Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY)

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.