Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Snap-on worth $9,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,361,000 after purchasing an additional 376,444 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Snap-on by 998.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 178,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,512,000 after acquiring an additional 162,052 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $20,111,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $17,735,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,078,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,523,000 after acquiring an additional 72,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $2,575,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,654.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 3,176 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $729,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,033 shares of company stock valued at $9,397,547. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA opened at $230.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.85. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $94.00 and a 12-month high of $233.88.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

