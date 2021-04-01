Snetwork Trading Up 0.5% This Week (SNET)

Snetwork (CURRENCY:SNET) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Snetwork has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $707,952.00 worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Snetwork has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Snetwork token can now be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Snetwork Profile

Snetwork is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,159,082 tokens. The official website for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io . The official message board for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io/news.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Snetwork (Distributed Shared Cloud Computing Network) is an ecosystem focused on blockchain application, focusing on building a distributed shared computing platform based on blockchain. By connecting the supply and demand sides, it helps the node sharers to idle the computing resources and improve the utilization rate; at the same time, reduce the bandwidth, storage and Internet entertainment costs of enterprises, individuals and other resource demanders. “

Snetwork Token Trading

