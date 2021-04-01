SOC Telemed, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SOC Telemed in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 30th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels forecasts that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for SOC Telemed’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TLMD. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SOC Telemed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

TLMD stock opened at $6.29 on Thursday. SOC Telemed has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter worth about $265,580,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter worth about $1,747,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter worth about $47,554,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter worth about $11,386,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter worth about $3,291,000. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

