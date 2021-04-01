Softcat (LON:SCT) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,859.00

Softcat plc (LON:SCT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,859 ($24.29) and last traded at GBX 1,822.88 ($23.82), with a volume of 429212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,813 ($23.69).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,008.50 ($13.18).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,557.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,351.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

In other Softcat news, insider Martin Hellawell sold 111,000 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,526 ($19.94), for a total value of £1,693,860 ($2,213,038.93).

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

