SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the February 28th total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 886,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SOLCF traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.25. 132,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,201. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17. SOL Global Investments has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $5.65.
SOL Global Investments Company Profile
