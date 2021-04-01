SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the February 28th total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 886,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOLCF traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.25. 132,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,201. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17. SOL Global Investments has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $5.65.

Get SOL Global Investments alerts:

SOL Global Investments Company Profile

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a principal investment firm with a focus on the biopharmaceutical and cannabis industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Scythian Biosciences Corp. and changed its name to SOL Global Investments Corp. in October 2018. SOL Global Investments Corp.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for SOL Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOL Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.