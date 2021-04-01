Solana Price Tops $19.32 (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 1st. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for $19.32 or 0.00032575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Solana has traded 51.3% higher against the dollar. Solana has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and approximately $190.39 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00051458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $382.52 or 0.00645090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00069036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00026149 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000852 BTC.

About Solana

Solana is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 492,196,987 coins and its circulating supply is 268,332,047 coins. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official website is solana.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

