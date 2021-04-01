Solana (SOL) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.03 Billion

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. Solana has a total market cap of $5.03 billion and $171.26 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for about $18.74 or 0.00031265 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Solana has traded 47.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00050864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00019633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,004.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.09 or 0.00644205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00069157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00027684 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

SOL is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 492,196,876 coins and its circulating supply is 268,331,934 coins. The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . The official website for Solana is solana.com . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Solana

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

