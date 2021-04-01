Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,600 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the February 28th total of 746,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $69,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,091,156 shares of company stock worth $13,250,065 in the last 90 days. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 47,212.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 34,937 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 21,186 shares in the last quarter. 50.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SOI traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $12.82. 215,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,217. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $581.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.16 and a beta of 2.14. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $15.07.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.22.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

