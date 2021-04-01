Sologenic (SOLO) Achieves Market Cap of $312.74 Million

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last seven days, Sologenic has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar. One Sologenic coin can now be purchased for $1.56 or 0.00002648 BTC on major exchanges. Sologenic has a total market capitalization of $312.74 million and $1.87 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00064123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.84 or 0.00351961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $472.82 or 0.00800694 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00089076 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00048150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00028973 BTC.

Sologenic Coin Profile

Sologenic was first traded on November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,996,581 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.com . The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Sologenic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sologenic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sologenic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

