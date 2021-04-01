Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Trading Down 3.6%

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) shares dropped 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.64 and last traded at $47.78. Approximately 2,334 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 367,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.57.

SAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 2.58.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 10,854.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 50,366 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.