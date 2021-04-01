Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.61

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.61 and traded as high as $26.95. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $26.88, with a volume of 13,011 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKHHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28.

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

