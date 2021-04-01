SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,160,000 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the February 28th total of 9,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SOS stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.34% of SOS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSE SOS opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.20. SOS has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $15.88.

SOS Limited, a technology company, provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for emergency rescue services to corporate and individual members. It operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, car rescue, financial rescue, and mutual assistance rescue cards; cooperative cloud products, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud products, such as News Today and E-Commerce Today.

