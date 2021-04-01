South State Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) – DA Davidson increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of South State in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.48. DA Davidson also issued estimates for South State’s FY2021 earnings at $5.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $363.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SSB. Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

Shares of SSB opened at $78.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. South State has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $93.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.88 and a 200 day moving average of $70.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in South State in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in South State in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in South State in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in South State in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in South State in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other South State news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $454,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,034,012.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total transaction of $834,300.00. Insiders have sold a total of 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,531,377 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

