Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Short Interest Down 18.2% in March

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 676,200 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the February 28th total of 826,400 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $38.51 on Thursday. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

In other news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $409,585.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,911.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suni M. Davis sold 810 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $32,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,585 shares of company stock worth $929,018. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,824,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,690,000 after buying an additional 189,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 309.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 36,507 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 11.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 280,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 28,472 shares during the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 19.0% in the third quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 149,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 23,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 22,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Southside Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.