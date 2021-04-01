Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.87

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 593932 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. The business had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,729 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 77,004 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

