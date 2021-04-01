S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $402.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $407.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.00.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $8.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $361.13. The company had a trading volume of 17,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,964. The company has a market capitalization of $86.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $341.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.34. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $230.11 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in S&P Global by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,069,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

