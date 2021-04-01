Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$2.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Spark Power Group from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Desjardins lowered Spark Power Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of SPG stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$1.63. 14,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,194. Spark Power Group has a 1 year low of C$1.01 and a 1 year high of C$2.89. The stock has a market cap of C$87.45 million and a PE ratio of 38.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.73.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, and electronic repair under the New Electric and 3-Phase brands; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as medium and high voltage management, insulating fluid lab, equipment installation, sub-station construction, power Â’on', thermography, power systems engineering, power line construction and maintenance, and commissioning under the Pelikan, Rondar, Tal Trees, Tiltran, and Orbis Engineering brands.

