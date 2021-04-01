Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$2.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Spark Power Group from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Desjardins lowered Spark Power Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of SPG stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$1.63. 14,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,194. Spark Power Group has a 1 year low of C$1.01 and a 1 year high of C$2.89. The stock has a market cap of C$87.45 million and a PE ratio of 38.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.73.

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, and electronic repair under the New Electric and 3-Phase brands; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as medium and high voltage management, insulating fluid lab, equipment installation, sub-station construction, power Â’on', thermography, power systems engineering, power line construction and maintenance, and commissioning under the Pelikan, Rondar, Tal Trees, Tiltran, and Orbis Engineering brands.

