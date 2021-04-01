SparkPoint (SRK) Price Tops $0.0168 on Top Exchanges

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $133.29 million and $8.54 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00051050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00019604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.18 or 0.00640037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00068680 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00026428 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SRK is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 7,948,508,973 coins. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

