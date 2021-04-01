SparksPay Reaches Market Capitalization of $29,318.73 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $29,318.73 and approximately $18.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011456 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000074 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,702,199 coins and its circulating supply is 9,612,709 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

