SparksPay (SPK) Price Up 6.7% Over Last 7 Days

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. SparksPay has a market cap of $34,270.09 and $13.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SparksPay has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010518 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,699,031 coins and its circulating supply is 9,609,575 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

