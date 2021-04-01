SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,781 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.09% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,638,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,819,000 after buying an additional 359,998 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,284,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $45.74 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $38.29 and a one year high of $46.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.37.

