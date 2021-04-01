SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,049,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,048 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.77% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $168,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,336,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,647 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,952,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,344 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,644,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,172 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,223,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,921,000 after acquiring an additional 88,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,042,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,920,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $56.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average of $53.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $58.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

