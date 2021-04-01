SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,101 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,336,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,647 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,952,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,049,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,592,000 after purchasing an additional 22,048 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,644,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,172 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,223,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,921,000 after purchasing an additional 88,985 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.14. The company had a trading volume of 65,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,040. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $58.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

