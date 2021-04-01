SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,724,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,512 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.04% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $162,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 870,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,947,000 after acquiring an additional 60,603 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $70,450,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 270,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 174,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 352,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $37.90 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $38.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.90.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

