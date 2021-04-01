SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLY. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,616,000 after purchasing an additional 124,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY opened at $93.98 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $99.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.75.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

