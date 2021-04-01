SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.23% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XHE. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XHE opened at $119.62 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1-year low of $67.60 and a 1-year high of $130.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.19.

