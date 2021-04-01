SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Holdings Trimmed by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the period. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF comprises about 0.6% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC owned 0.30% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 22,071.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 56,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 56,503 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $992,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $495,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000.

DWX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,056. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.06. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $38.67.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

