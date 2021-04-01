SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,568,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,758,415 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 28.86% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $165,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 519.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XRT stock opened at $89.21 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.74 and its 200-day moving average is $66.96.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

