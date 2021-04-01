Spectiv Market Cap Achieves $30,342.61 (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Spectiv token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectiv has a total market capitalization of $30,342.61 and $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spectiv has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00050742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00019474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.39 or 0.00635237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00069239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00028857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Spectiv Profile

Spectiv is a token. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io

Spectiv Token Trading

