Spectre.ai Dividend Token Hits Market Capitalization of $9.56 Million (SXDT)

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded up 21.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded 180.5% higher against the dollar. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a total market capitalization of $9.56 million and $6.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00051369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00019810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.79 or 0.00640929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00068397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00026034 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Profile

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CRYPTO:SXDT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. The official website for Spectre.ai Dividend Token is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the dividend-token, SPECTRE pays out normal dividends and special dividends to dividend-token holders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Dividend Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

