Spectris (LON:SXS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3,398.00

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,398 ($44.40) and last traded at GBX 3,395 ($44.36), with a volume of 76145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,327 ($43.47).

Several research firms have recently commented on SXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,777 ($36.28).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,164.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,849.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -227.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a GBX 46.50 ($0.61) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Spectris’s previous dividend of $21.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.46%.

In other Spectris news, insider Derek Harding bought 3,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, for a total transaction of £94,980 ($124,091.98). Also, insider Cathy Turner bought 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,143 ($41.06) per share, for a total transaction of £9,994.74 ($13,058.19). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,489 shares of company stock worth $10,512,274.

Spectris Company Profile (LON:SXS)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

